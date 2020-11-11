In Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 November 2020 8:02 pm / 1 comment

While the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) states that only two people from the same household can share a car ride, there’s no restriction on where the passenger sits. This was reiterated by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his press briefing today.

“There is no rule in place that says you have to sit at the back of the car. You can sit anywhere in the car. If you want to sit in front, by all means. You come from the same location, you come from the same family, you don’t even need to wear a mask in the car together as you stay under the same roof,” he said.

It has been said before and is not a new SOP, but Ismail Sabri was repeating it due to a viral video that has been circulating. In the video, it is claimed that police took action on the car’s driver because his wife was sitting beside him. The minister said that upon clarification from Bukit Aman, it was found that the driver was actually summoned for using his mobile phone while driving.

So, once again, front or back, sit anywhere you want, but keep it to two per car. There’s also no rule that says masks must be worn in the car; that’s only for when you’re outside or when in an e-hailing car.