In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2020 10:12 am / 0 comments

Available for pre-order in neighbouring Philippines is the 2021 Aprilia RS 660 sports bike, at a price of 798,000 pesos (RM68,075) with a down payment of 200,000 pesos (RM17,061) before December 31. Orders after that will pay a retail price of 860,000 pesos with deliveries expected in April or May of 2021, reports Topbikes.ph.

The RS660 is Aprilia’s return to the middleweight sports bike market and comes with an all-new, Euro 5 compliant, 660 cc parallel-twin that produces 100 hp at 10,000 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm with an 11,200 rpm redline. An offset firing order makes the RS660 behave like a V-twin, 80% of the RS660’s engine torque is available at 4,000 rpm.

Twin 48 mm throttle bodies connected to variable length intake tracts provide optimised power delivery for the RS660 at high and medium revs. A full suite of riding aids comes with the RS660, dubbed Aprilia Performance Ride Control, or APRC.

APRC provides five riding modes – three for the street, Commute, Dynamic, Individual, and two for track use, Challenge, and Time Attack – while multi-map cornering ABS is standard. All the necessary information the rider needs to know is shown via a full-colour TFT-LCD panel that has two has two display modes – Road and Track.

Weighing 183 kg (169 kg dry), the RS660 uses a 41 mm diameter upside-down front fork and monoshock at the back, both fully-adjustable. Braking is done by Brembo with four-piston callipers on twin brake discs in front and two-piston calliper and single disc on the back wheel.

There are three colour options for the 2021 Aprilia RS660 – Acid Gold, Lava Red and Apex Black. Meanwhile, no word as yet from Malaysian Aprilia Didi Resources as to when, or if, the Aprilia RS660 will make it here, or at what price.