In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2020 4:54 pm / 0 comments

Infiniti has pushed back the debut date of the new QX55 from November 11 to November 17, with a new teaser image also revealed to go along with the announcement. The QX55 will be the company’s return to the luxury crossover coupe segment, which was previously represented by the QX70 (formerly known as the FX).

As such, it will compete against SUV models that have swooping rooflines like the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe as well as the BMW X4. Infiniti’s latest teaser doesn’t show anything new, as we still get to see the vehicle’s rear end that sports a rakish window, a roof spoiler, and tailgate with a slight lip on it. Those taillights are reminiscent of the Q80 Inspiration concept, while the chrome window trim is less visible thanks to the lack of proper lighting.

Under the metal, the QX55 is expected to share the same Renault-Nissan D platform and running gear with the second-generation QX50. Powertrain options should include the KR20DDET, which is Nissan’s 2.0 litre VC-Turbo (variable compression, turbocharged) petrol engine with 272 PS and 390 Nm of torque, paired to a continuously variable transmission and either front- or all-wheel-drive.

The company has previously stated that the QX55 will only enter showrooms across North America in the spring of 2021, and will go on sale as a 2022 model year vehicle. It will then make its way to other regions. The QX55 will be the first in a line of new products coming from the Infiniti brand over the next few years.