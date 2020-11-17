In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 17 November 2020 4:46 pm / 3 comments

Rapid KL is currently trialling LRT feeder vans for route T252 from PPR Sungai Bonus to the LRT Wangsa Maju station, via PPR Desa Rejang. The four-month trial started yesterday, and it will involve three pink vans with seating for 10.

The feeder van service runs every 20 minutes from 6am till midnight, and the fare is RM1, payable only with the My30 unlimited travel pass, Touch n Go card or concession cards. See the above image for the T252 route.

Why vans? “The T252 route is a new one that is not passable by Rapid KL buses as the area has roads that are too narrow. We hope that residents along this new route can try the service and give us feedback. All info and feedback gathered will be analysed and Prasarana will consider whether to continue this feeder van service in the future,” said Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij.

To track the real-time location of the pink feeder vans or Rapid KL buses, commuters can use Google Maps or the Moovit app.