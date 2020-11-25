In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2020 4:49 pm / 3 comments

The second-generation Hyundai Mistra has made its debut at the ongoing Auto Guangzhou, taking its place between the Elantra and Sonata in the local line-up. The sedan replaces the first-generation model that arrived back in 2013 and will go on sale in early 2021, with petrol and all-electric powertrains offered.

The former includes an entry-level 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder making 143 PS (141 hp) and 176 Nm of torque, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There’s also a more powerful 1.5 litre turbo powerplant that serves up 170 PS (168 hp) and 253 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic.

As for the electric variant, it packs a motor that is rated at 184 PS (181 hp) and 310 Nm, with power supplied by a 56.5-kWh battery pack that provides up to 520 km of range. The EV supports DC fast charging, where getting from a 30-80% state of charge takes just 40 minutes, while slow charging to full takes 9.5 hours.

In terms of its design, the Mistra appears to adopt cues from other Hyundai models. At the front, we see hints of the Creta compact SUV in the headlamps, which flank the company’s signature Cascading Grille, while the strong haunches point towards Hyundai’s Genesis models.

On the electric variant, said grille is closed off and houses the charging port just under the logo, with the bumper sporting a more aerodynamic design, as do the wheels. Unlike the Elantra and Sonata, the flowing sides are largely without prominent creases, although the rear taillights look to be a flipped version of the latter.

Dimension-wise, the Mistra measures 4,780 mm long, 1,815 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,770 mm. Moving inside, the dashboard has plenty in common with the latest Elantra, with a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the digital gauges and infotainment system. Touch-sensitive buttons occupy the centre stack and console for a more upmarket feel, along with a panoramic sunroof and leather upholstery.

The car also comes with a selection of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, highway driving assistance, navigation-based smart cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree view monitor.