In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2020 11:59 am / 0 comments

Last month, Hyundai pulled the veils off the all-new Elantra sedan, and at the same time also introduced the first ever Elantra Hybrid. The seventh-generation C-segment sedan will only be hitting markets in the fourth quarter of 2020, so there’s ample time to get acquainted with it.

Just to quickly recap, the 2021 Elantra is bigger than the outgoing model in every way, and it’s longer than the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3, and Honda Civic. It’s also breaking the typical three-box sedan mould in favour of a fastback look, and there’s no shortage of angular design cues here.

The presenter here pointed out several noteworthy features, such as the new Cascading Grille design, conjoined LED tail lights, strikingly bold side body contours, Digital Key function, the new hybrid powertrain, and the driver-oriented cockpit. This preproduction model also showcases the twin 10.25-inch displays, as well as the unique two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

She also emphasised that driver safety is Hyundai’s top priority, so it comes with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and rear view camera with dynamic guidelines as standard.

Optional systems include Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Highway Driving Assist (HDA; helps keep the car centred within lane), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), as well as Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA) with pedestrian and obstacle detection.

Production of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra will begin in September this year at two locations – Ulsan, Korea and Montgomery, Alabama. Sales will begin in the fourth quarter of the year. In Australia, the Elantra will be marketed as the i30 Sedan, while in Korea it will be sold as the Avante. So, what do you think?