25 November 2020

Meet the latest addition to the world of hypercars – the Naran Hyper Coupe, built by Naran Automotive. That isn’t its official name, of course, and only 49 units of the handcrafted, GT3-inspired, front-engined coupe will be built for discerning customers. A low-volume roofless barchetta variant could also be introduced.

In order for the car to be commercially viable, Naran teamed up with BMW, which will supply the 8 Series‘ monocoque, engine, transmission and axle-drive units. These will then be extensively modified in hopes of making the Naran the world’s fastest four-seater hypercar around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

For starters, motorsports outfit Racing Dynamics will take BMW’s 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 mill as base and bore it to a displacement of 5.0 litres. Then, every component will be upgraded to make the headlining output of 1,062 PS and 1,036 Nm, with the latter peaking at 3,000 rpm.

Initial performance figures are truly hypercar-worthy. Naran quotes a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time of 2.3 seconds, 0-100 mph (0-160 km/h) in 4.5 seconds, and a 0-200 mph (0-320 km/h) time of 16.5 seconds. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission will deliver drive to all four wheels or just the rear wheels, the latter taking place if the multi-plate clutch in the central transfer case is disengaged.

Leading the vehicle development programme is Steve Pegg, COO of Naran Automotive. Pegg is a well-known engineer who has worked with Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, and Ford. According to Pegg, when running simulations of the Hyper Coupe with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, it’s possible for the car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in around seven minutes 40 seconds.

Back to the chassis – Naran Automotive said the hypercar will get bespoke chassis tweaks and subframes design, so even though it shares the same monocoque as the 8 Series, the only visible similarity would be the glasshouse design.

Speaking of design, the person who penned and brought the Hyper Coupe to life is none other than Jowyn Wong, whose works include the Apollo IE and De Tomaso P72.

While it may not look big from these pictures, the Hyper Coupe is pretty substantial. Pegg claims that the car is just as wide as the BMW M8 GTE Le Mans car, but weighs just 1,620 kg. That makes it lighter than the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe!

Other components include 22-inch carbon-aluminium wheels, AP Racing carbon-ceramic brake discs, GT3-spec four-way adjustable Öhlins coilover suspension, plus an electro-hydraulic assisted steering wheel, which Pegg says will offer “fantastic feedback.”

Recaro has been appointed as seat supplier (the Hyper Coupe will be a four-seater), but these will have extremely thin carbon shells to offer up to 150 mm of extra rear legroom. In true bespoke fashion, customers will get the opportunity to personalise the interior to their liking.

Company founder Ameerh Naran said: “We’ve had a fair amount of [customer] commitment already. In general, those people already have a Pagani, Bugatti and Koenigsegg in their collection.” Development of the car began in 2017, but it is said to enter production in 2022 at Racing Dynamics in Aachen, Germany, at a rate of two cars per month. No price has been revealed yet, but expect it to start from at least one million euros (RM4.8 million).