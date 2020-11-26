In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2020 10:04 am / 4 comments

Hyundai will further expand its SUV line-up in Europe with the all-new Bayon, which is set to go on sale in the first half of 2021. The B-segment model will be the company’s entry-level offering and slots in below the Kona, joined by the Tucson, Nexo and Santa Fe in the region.

Like many of its other SUVs, the Bayon is named after a place on Earth, Bayonne in this case, which is located in the southwest of France. “Positioned between the Atlantic coast and the Pyrenees mountains, the French town is a great location for those who enjoy activities such as sailing and hiking, fitting with the lifestyle character of the new model,” the company explained.

Other Hyundai SUVs that follow this trend include the Tucson and Santa Fe, both named after cities in the states of Arizona and New Mexico in the United States. There’s also the Kona that gets its name from the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii, while the Nexo’s name is derived from one of the largest towns on the Danish island of Bornholm, called Nexø.

Aside from giving us a name, the company also dropped a teaser image of its upcoming B-SUV, which sports boomerang-shaped graphics in its taillights and angled sides on its bodywork. Further details remain a mystery, but the Bayon is rumoured to be based on the i20, similar to other small SUVs like the Toyota Yaris Cross (based on the Yaris) and Ford Puma (based on the Fiesta).