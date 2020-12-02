In Bikes, International Bike News, Norton / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2020 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Expressions of interest are being taken for the 2021 Norton Atlas Nomad 650 and Atlas Ranger 650 on Norton Motorcycles website. Based on a Norton developed 650 cc engine, the Norton Atlas is a middleweight scrambler design, designed to perform both on- and off-road.

The 650 cc parallel twin is liquid-cooled with a 270-degree firing order and power is rated at 84 hp with 64 Nm of torque. Reports are claiming the small Norton twin has an 11,000 rpm redline and a 180 kg dry weight.

Both middleweights are differently styled with the Atlas Nomad having amore road-oriented fit out and the Atlas Ranger showing off-road sensibilities with taller suspension. Both Nomad models feature the same frame and engine and spoked wheels are used for that retro look.

This is the first of the Norton models to be issued after the company fell into tax and financial difficulties. The UK motorcycle firm was then taken over by India’s TVS Motorcycles with the upper management team replaced but design and manufacturing personnel retained.