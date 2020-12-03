In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 December 2020 7:50 pm / 5 comments

Response has been strong for the new Honda City since its launch in mid-October. On November 19, the company announced that it had amassed close to 9,000 bookings and that 2,400 cars had been delivered to customers across the country. That figure has now more than doubled at the conclusion of the month.

We reached out to Honda Malaysia and were informed that total deliveries of the fifth-gen City had reached 5,100 units by the end of November. As a matter of comparison, that is more than twice that of the Proton X50, which was launched two weeks later than the City. There was no variant breakdown for deliveries in the latest update, but the trend shown in last month’s reporting of bookings provides a good indication of customer sentiment.

It was revealed that 54% of buyers at that point opted for the V, which is the highest-specification petrol variant, although this doesn’t mean that most of the deliveries are of the type, given how production cycles work. The V leads the petrol-based range, followed by the E and base S grade variants, but it isn’t the range-topping City variant, of course. That comes in January when the City RS i-MMD hybrid makes its market debut.

The City S, E and V are equipped with a 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version offering 121 PS and 145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. As for the RS’ i-MMD, the hybrid system consists of a 98 PS and 127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine and two motors.

The engine functions primarily as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, sends drive to the wheels. However, the engine can provide direct drive during high speeds, being more efficient than the motor in that situation.

The City S is priced at RM74,191, the E at RM81,664 and the V at RM86,561, all on-the-road excluding insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption that is in place until December 31. Those looking at the S and E variants can look forward to more savings, at least until December 12 – the company is offering a RM2,000 rebate on the S and E variants until that date under its “12.12 Special Sales” promo announced on December 1.

