By Jonathan Lee / 4 December 2020

First announced in April last year, the Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage Twins have turned into reality, with R-Reforged revealing the first two units that have been built. The silver Coupé and gold Speedster prototypes were specified by Andrea and Marella Zagato and are destined for Zagato’s private collection, marking the Italian coachbuilder’s 100th anniversary.

In case you didn’t know, R-Reforged is a company that specialises in vehicle refinement and small-scale production, owned by the AF Racing Group in Switzerland. More importantly, it’s the sister entity to R-Motorsport, which races Aston Martins and is Gaydon’s project partner for the Valkyrie hypercar. The Heritage Twins are actually licenced by Aston Martin, giving R-Reforged further credibility.

Hand-assembled at a new 2,800 square metre factory in Warwick, the Heritage Twins retain the previous-generation Vantage underpinnings and gorgeous design of the original. The exterior combines voluptuous surfaces with sharp lines and incorporates the typical Zagato large grille, twin bonnet vents, a wraparound windscreen design, round taillights and the iconic double-bubble roof.

R-Reforged contracted Zagato to further refine the styling, with one noticeable change being the front fender vents that no longer reach downwards towards the sills. The company also created a new Speedster body style, which features rear buttresses and a longer windscreen for a cleaner look.

The aerodynamic balance has also been improved with the addition of a new front splitter and a retractable rear spoiler that maintains the purity of the design at rest (the original production cars had a fixed rear wing). The new parts were developed through a comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) programme.

Further detail changes include a 10 mm ride height reduction and a 20 mm increase in track for an even more aggressive stance, supported by the new 19-inch forged centre-lock alloy wheels. Built by Formula 1 supplier APP Tech, they come with an increased offset and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

One major development is that the Heritage Twins now feature full carbon fibre body panels, allowing R-Reforged to offer an exposed carbon fibre finish. This option requires a 400-hour process to precisely line up the weave, apply a bespoke UV-shielding lacquer and adjusting the colour and density of the tint to suit the customer’s request. The cars can also be had in gloss, matte and satin paint finishes.

Inside, the Heritage Twins are upholstered in Grade A Bridge of Weir leather. The hide is available in a bewildering array of colours, patterns and textures, including a pebble-like mottled finish and even a glossy version to match the exterior body colour.

Other details include the matching of the horn button colour to the steering wheel leather (the first for a Vantage) and a retooling of the entire boot carpet moulding. The latter required a significant amount of investment and was done simply because the original did not meet R-Reforged standards, the company said.

Power continues to come from a 5.9 litre naturally-aspirated V12, albeit with the addition of performance aluminium air intake and titanium exhaust. These components enhance the sonorous engine note still further and increase power output by 80 hp to nearly 600 hp.

All-in-all, each Heritage Twin takes 12 craftspeople 16 weeks to assemble. As the name suggests, the two cars are only available in pairs, with just 19 being offered in reference to Zagato’s year of establishment. The two Zagato prototypes will be on display at Aston Martin’s Saint Gallen dealership in Switzerland until the new year before embarking on a world tour that includes the United States and Europe.