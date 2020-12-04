In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 December 2020 3:03 pm / 0 comments

BMW has released a cool new marketing film based in the fictional location of M Town, which is a place where fans of the brand’s M models can salivate and ogle on the daily. The latest episode in the BMW M Town series is titled The Drop and centres around a citizen of M Town making his way to pick up some “hype rims” that are extremely limited in number – only 100 units.

We’ll talk more about what goes on in The Drop later on, as we first want to jump to something very interesting shown at the 1:20 mark, where we see man leaning on a tailgate while reading the local Lap Times newspaper.

That man is none other than BMW M CEO Markus Flasch, and the car he is resting on certainly looking like the upcoming G81 BMW M3 Touring. The model is a big deal for the BMW M brand, as it will be the first-ever wagon version of the M3 made in large quantities, unlike the one-off E46 M3 Touring built for testing purposes more than two decades ago.

The German carmaker gave us a glimpse of the new M3 Touring back in August this year, which was then followed by an Instagram video featuring a camouflaged prototype. The easter egg in the short film shows the M3 Touring completely undisguised, although we don’t get to see the car in full.

Instead, we are only shown the rear, which sports a different bumper design compared to the current M340i Touring, with slimmer side vents at the corners. This change allows for the M3 Touring’s four exhaust pipes to be shown more prominently, similar to its sedan and M4 coupe siblings.

While we don’t get to see the front, BMW’s previous teaser has confirmed that the M3 Touring will get the same large, vertical grille as the latest M3 and M4 range, along with a creased bonnet. Expect the same engine line-up too, with a S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six providing 480 PS (473 hp) and 550 Nm in base form, or 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm in Competition spec. For now, we don’t have an official debut date for the M3 Touring, but it looks like it’s almost ready for its reveal.

Getting back to The Drop, the film starts with a news announcement that “a drop” is about to take place in town, with many citizens in their M cars queuing up for some snazzy new rims, kind of like sneakerheads lining up for a new pair of Yeezy or Air Jordan sneakers.

The attention then shifts to an unnamed protagonist waking up to a rev counter alarm clock before hopping onto social media, where Shmee150 makes a cameo. Jumping into his E30 M3, he then drives to the drop location, and we can see plenty of M cars out and about – try and spot them all. Another person making a cameo besides Flasch and Shmee150 is the ironically-named Mr AMG, also known as Raziz Roken Rehan, who is the host of Remove Before Race.

In the end, the protagonist finally gets his hands on some brightly-coloured M wheels and that’s pretty much it. However, along the way, we see some funny bits like an M2 raring to deliver pizzas, a brass band making revving engine noises, and a driver wearing a helmet with the name “Gercollector” on the side, a reference to a German car collector and Instagrammer who showcases his car collection with giant teddies. Check out the gallery to see all the M cars featured in The Drop and tell us which one is your favourite.