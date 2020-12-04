In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 4 December 2020 1:57 pm / 0 comments

Parking rates at train stations are reasonable and do not pose a burden to the general public, the transport ministry was reported by The Star as saying. There are three operators which provide parking services in Peninsular Malaysia, and they are Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERLSB), said deputy transport minister Hasbi Habibollah.

The Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) is the party responsible for setting the parking rates at KTMB stations, the minister said. “The maximum charge set by RAC is RM5 per entry for a day at its multi-storey lot, and RM4 per entry for a day at its open parking lot,” he said.

The LRT and MRT services are under Prasarana. The maximum rate set for LRT stations is RM4 per entry per day, while MRT stations have a maximum rate of RM4.30 per entry per day, said Hasbi in response to Jerai member of Parliament Sabri Azit, who asked if the ministry will review the fees for parking at train stations that currently burden the people.

There are six stations for the Express Rail Link (ERL), however only the Salak Tinggi station is under the management of ERLSB, Hasbi said. The remaining stations, Kuala Lumpur Sentral station, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Putrajaya Selatan and KLIA/KLIA2 are managed by their respective terminal operators, he said.

The ERLSB-managed Salak Tinggi station charges a rate of RM3 per day, while those with monthly passes are charged RM50 a month, he added. “This means that if they work 20 days a month, then the average daily payment is about RM2.50 a day,” the minister said.

The parking fees collected will be used by the respective managements for the handling of operational costs as well as the maintenance of facilities, Hasbi added. “The rates set also take into account the facilities that will be provided for in the future to add value to the current facilities. However, it is not for the purpose of making profit. It is actually to attract more people to use public transport,” he said.

“In conclusion, the Transport Ministry summarises that the rates set by each parking management are reasonable and do not burden the rakyat, compared to the commercial parking managements where the rates can reach up to double digits per day,” said Hasbi.