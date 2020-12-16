In Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 December 2020 12:22 pm / 0 comments

A new power is coming, says the teaser image, and this is understood to be the unveiling of a new petrol product from Petronas. The national oil and gas company will be holding a virtual debut of a new RON 97 fuel 3pm this Saturday live on its Facebook page, where more details will be uncovered.

The new RON 97 petrol from Petronas comes a little over five years after the arrival of the company’s Euro 4M Primax 97 fuel with Advanced Energy Formula, at the time replacing the Euro 2M-grade Primax 97 fuel. This was also the first Euro 4M-grade RON 97 petrol to be offered to the Malaysian market, ahead of the government-gazetted implementation date of September 1, 2015.

Beyond fuel, Petronas’ retail operations have been augmented recently with the Setel e-payment solution that enables customers to pay cashlessly for not just fuel, but also for in-store purchases with the Deliver2Me feature within the Setel Wallet.

As for the forthcoming new RON 97 petrol that will be announced this weekend, it could be a good time to sample the latest premium petrol offering from Petronas – the weekly fuel price adjustments will have been made the day before, and come rise or fall of fuel prices, your vehicle will need feeding at some point anyway. Regular users of RON 97 petrols in particular can look forward to trying the new fuel product. Keen?