In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 September 2020 4:06 pm / 1 comment

Petronas has announced that its Setel e-payment solution can now be used to do more than paying for fuel purchases, with the addition of a Deliver2Me feature as well as in-store cashless payment expanding the workings of the Setel Wallet.

With Deliver2Me, Setel users will be able to purchase selected items from participating Kedai Mesra outlets, which will be promptly delivered directly to their vehicle while they are refuelling. Targeting those on-the-go, Deliver2Me offers a convenient way for users to shop without having to wander off from the vicinity of their vehicle.

Those who prefer the full shopping experience can utilise the cashless payment route – the new feature in the app provides the option to pay for items in Kedai Mesra with the e-wallet, minimising physical contact. Customers will not only be able to earn Mesra points, but also perform Mesra points redemption directly through the app.

The company says that Deliver2Me is now available at six participating Petronas stations in the Klang Valley and will progressively roll out to all Setel-enabled stations nationwide starting in the first quarter of next year. As for cashless payment, this can be accomplished at 800 participating Kedai Mesra outlets.

Setel’s reach has also been expanded since the beginning of the year. It is now available at over 900 Petronas stations nationwide, up from the 700 plus stations announced in February.