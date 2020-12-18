In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Anthony Lim / 18 December 2020 1:19 pm / 3 comments

It has been an eventful 2020, but that hasn’t stopped Mercedes-Benz Malaysia from introducing a slew of new vehicle models over the course of the year. Closing out the year’s activity is the H247 Mercedes-Benz GLA, which made its local debut earlier this week.

The new GLA is a definite change from its predecessor. For one, it has grown taller, its height increasing by more than 10 cm over the previous-gen X156, effectively making it look more like a SUV than before. The vertical expansion has also translated into a cabin with more headroom and a higher driving position, and in terms of positioning, the crossover is very much placed as a curvier alternative to the boxy X247 GLB.

The GLA arrives here as a fully-imported model and in two variant forms, similar to that for the W177 A-Class. The first is the GLA 200, which is powered by a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged four-pot offering 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm. Paired with a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the GLA 200 will do the 0-100 km/h run in 8.7 seconds and get to a 210 km/h top speed.

The second variant is the GLA 250, which features the automaker’s M260 2.0 litre turbo four, and this has 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm between 1,500 and 4,500 rpm in terms of output. Working together with a new eight-speed DCT, the car does the century sprint in 6.9 seconds and has a higher top speed of 240 km/h.

Until December 31, with the 50% CBU SST exemption in place, the GLA 200 Progressive Line goes for RM244,200, while the GLA 250 AMG Line is priced at RM285,337, both on-the-road without insurance. Vehicles registered after January 31, 2021 will be priced at RM252,888 and RM295,888 respectively. For a more detailed look at what the second generation GLA brings to the table, check out Hafriz’s walk-around video above.

GALLERY: H247 Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive Line