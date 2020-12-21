In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 December 2020 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Petronas Dagangan has officially introduced its new Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race, its best ever fuel. The new Euro 4M RON 97 petrol is now available nationwide, priced at the current rate of RM2.08 per litre for December 19 to 25 under the weekly fuel pricing format.

The new RON 97 fuel replaces Primax 97 with improved Advanced Energy Formula, which has been on the market since August 2015. The company says the updated fuel has been engineered to meet the demands of present-day high technology engines by offering users with a more powerful, responsive and efficient performance.

At the heart of the formulation is a new additive package that includes the world’s first Advanced Dual Friction Modifier, which the company says is 25% more efficient in reducing friction than It enhances the fuel and oil interaction to improve fuel efficiency for better mileage, resulting in lower carbon emission. The new fuel also removes 99.9% of deposits from key areas in the engine.

“The new Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race is our best fuel, as the new formulation was designed to cater to advanced engine technologies and meet the high-performance driving needs of our customers today. Having translated our fluid technology from track to road, we are very excited to finally let our customers experience an effortless drive, achievable through the three-in-one benefit comprising power, responsiveness and efficiency,” said PDB MD and CEO Azrul Osman Rani.

The new fuel leverages on Petronas’ experience in developing fluid technology for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, which won its seventh consecutive FIA F1 World Constructors Championship in 2020.

“The competitiveness on the racetrack is intense. I need a fuel that gives me the power to move beyond – when I accelerate, when I take corners and when I need to get ahead of the pack. Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race is the fuel that gives your car the power as and when it needs most. I know what power means. You should too, ” said Lewis Hamilton, the reigning F1 world champion.

Ahead of its official introduction, the performance of the new fuel was evaluated by customers through a series of blind tests. Carried out under real world condtions, the tests revealed that two out of three participants in the programme experienced better performance from Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race compared to other premium fuels that they are currently using.

Specifically, 69% of the participants said the new fuel delivers more power, while 66% agreed that it felt more responsive. As for efficiency, 73% of those who took part in the tests confirmed that their vehicles recorded better mileage with the new Petronas fuel.

“The results of the blind tests and feedback from the drivers were truly encouraging. As a leading energy and solutions partner, we continuously seek out avenues to refine and improve our offerings to remain as customers’ brand of choice. We are confident that the new Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race will surpass customers’ expectations and delight their driving experience,” Azrul said.