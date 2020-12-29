In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 December 2020 2:15 pm / 0 comments

Ford announced its plan to stop selling sedans in North America due to insufficient demand, which means dropping the likes of the Ford Mondeo from its product line-up in that market. It has since been revealed that the D-segment sedan’s nameplate will live on, albeit as a crossover-styled estate model.

Now, the latest images to have surfaced depict the forthcoming crossover prototype in what appears to be a testing facility, seen here with a sloping, fastback-style roofline and rear screen courtesy of images posted by Chinese website Autohome.

Here, the camouflaged prototype wears a mesh-style front grille with a concealed oval badge and slim headlamps, bearing some resemblance to the front end of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. This Mondeo crossover prototype additionally wears a chrome strip that bridges both headlamps, and Autohome suggests this could make way for a full-width light strip across the front end sometime in the model’s future.

Further along, the image of the prototype’s rear door reveals that the fastback crossover will have flush-fitting door handles – for the rear doors at least – while the top features roof rails and a panoramic sunroof.

The accompanying image of the prototype’s interior also reveals a digital display panel that spans nearly the fully width of the dashboard, bookended by air-conditioning vents at both ends. No sign of this fastback crossover’s steering wheel, which hasn’t been fitted here, though the centre console appears to have a rotary transmission selector like the one on the 2020 Ford Explorer.

Little else is known about the forthcoming, newly-styled Mondeo (also known as the Fusion), though the fastback crossover has been tipped to employ a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with a probable addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain further down the line. For now, the forthcoming Mondeo is rumoured to arrive some time in 2021, pending the release of official details from the Blue Oval themselves.