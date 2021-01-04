In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 2:17 pm / 2 comments

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA was launched in Malaysia back in December last year, with two variants – GLA 200 Progressive and GLA 250 AMG Line – being made available. Today, we bring you a full gallery of the former, which is the base option priced at RM244,200 on-the-road without insurance, but with the 50% reduction in sales tax factored in.

Under the bonnet, the GLA 200 is by a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which allows the SUV to get from zero to 100 km/h in 8.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 210 km/h.

With the Progressive Line package, the GLA 200 gets a single louvre grille with a diamond-style insert, although this doesn’t include diamond pins as seen on the more expensive GLA 250. The lower portion of the fascia also misses out on the decorative, horizontal slats that come with the AMG Line, so faux cutouts are featured instead, accompanied by a chrome skid plate.

Other highlights include LED High Performance headlamps – standard across the range – and 18-inch split-spoke silver alloy wheels that are smaller than the GLA 250’s 19-inch two-tone items. All GLA models get passive dampers, but the GLA 200 doesn’t get a lowered ride height like the GLA 250.

Inside, the GLA closely resembles many other compact Mercedes-Benz models, most notably the B-Class MPV. The similar dashboard design has space for the dual, 10.25-inch displays that are part of the standard Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, which offers Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system and a host of other inputs.

Elsewhere, the GLA 200 comes with power-adjustable comfort front seats with memory function, Artico man-made leather upholstery, spiral-look trim elements, single-zone Thermatic climate control, keyless entry and start, parking assist, a reverse camera, all-around reverse sensors, a hands-free powered tailgate, autonomous emergency braking, door opening warning and Pre-Safe.

The latest GLA is styled very differently from its predecessor, as it is 10 cm taller, while the overall length down by 14 mm. Despite this, the wheelbase is up 30 mm, providing an extra 114 mm of rear legroom and a 435-litre boot that is 14 litres bigger, further expandable with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear bench.

Marketed as a smaller, more low-slung alternative to the X247 GLB, the GLA 200 is almost RM25k cheaper than the GLB 200 that goes for RM269,118, while the GLA 250 is around RM33k less than the GLB 250 priced at RM318,009. These prices will remain until June 30, 2021, as per the government’s decision to extend the sales tax exemption period.