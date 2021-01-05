In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 5 January 2021 12:33 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, also known as the ASX in other markets, has just been introduced for the North American market. The compact crossover is the best-selling Mitsubishi model in the region, and the 2021 model year gets improved safety features, as well as sportier Limited Edition and Black Edition variants.

The Limited Edition model gets its mirror caps, grille and 18-inch wheels painted black, while the cabin gains red contrast stitching on the seats, gear shifter, steering wheel and parking brake lever.

The Black Edition variant, meanwhile, features revised front and rear air dams that are finished in gloss black with red accents. It also has alloy fuel cap, side body decals, black mirror caps and door handles, black 18-inch wheels with red accents, large rear spoiler, Black Edition exterior badging, and black tailgate protector trim. Exterior colour choices include Red Diamond, Pearl White, Black Labrador and Sunshine Orange.

Depending on the trim level, the cabin will either get an entry-level seven-inch Display Audio system, or the more advanced, second-generation eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.

No changes have been made to the powertrains here, so the Outlander Sport continues to be offered with either a 2.0 litre MiVEC four-cylinder petrol engine with 148 hp and 197 Nm of torque, or the larger 2.4 litre MiVEC four-potter with 168 hp and 226 Nm of torque. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options remain.

On the safety front, all 2021 Outlander Sport models are equipped with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Automatic High Beam (AHB). Other conveniences such as rain sensing wipers, LED fog lights, auto dimming mirror, and automatic headlights are standard across the board, except for the most basic S variant.

The Outlander Sport will officially go on sale in February, with prices starting from US$20,995 (RM84k) for the base model to US$26,995 (RM108k) for the range-topping GT AWC model.

