First revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a concept, the Alfa Romeo Tonale CUV (Coupe Utility Vehicle) was shown as a mid-sized crossover aimed at slotting in beneath the Stelvio in the brand’s model line-up. Now, the forthcoming model has been tipped for an official debut in production form in September 2021, reports motor.es.

The Tonale will take the place of the Giulietta, which was recently discontinued after a 10-year run. This will also be the Italian brand’s first plug-in hybrid model, and it has been tipped to share its electrified architecture with fellow FCA stablemates, the Jeep Compass and Renegade 4xe PHEV.

This would be a hybrid powertrain comprised of a 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine from the FCA Global Small Engine (GSE) powertrain family. On its own, the internal combustion engine is rated for either 130 hp or 180 hp and 270 Nm of torque in the Compass and Renegade 4xe. Following suit, the Tonale powertrain should also feature a pair of electric motors, with one situated on each axle.

The front motor is rated for 60 hp and 250 Nm of torque and paired to the petrol engine, while the rear-mounted e-motor is paired to a reduction gear and integrated differential. With the front e-motor, the Jeep models pack a total system output of 190 hp or 240 hp.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been tipped to share its PHEV powertrain with the Jeep Compass and Renegade 4xe

Meanwhile, the top Tonale variant is rumoured to have outputs in the region of 250 hp. In the Compass and Renegade 4xe PHEVs, electrification is supplied through a 400-volt, 11.4 kWh lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack. For the Jeep duo, pure electric range is 42 km and charging via a 2.3 kW domestic socket yields a full charge in five hours, or less than two hours from an optional 7.4 kW easyWallbox.

Alfa Romeo is in the process of finishing the repurposing of the Pomigliano d’Arco assembly line for the production of the Tonale, and this is aimed for completion by the start of summer in order for production to commence mid-summer, or middle of the year, motor.es reports.

Changes to the Tonale in it transition to production form include its headlamps and rear-view mirrors, while there will be reportedly no major changes to the interior of the production vehicle.

Production will first serve the European market with a launch edition that is slated to go on sale in November in limited numbers, the report said. Meanwhile, the regular production range of the Tonale will arrive in February 2022, according to the news outlet.

GALLERY: Alfa Romeo Tonale concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show