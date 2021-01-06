In Cars, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2021 4:56 pm / 1 comment

On January 28, 2021 in India, Renault will finally unveil the production version of the Kiger, which was previewed in concept form last November. The sub-four-metre compact SUV rides on the Renault CMF-A+ platform, making it the French sibling to the Nissan Magnite, which also uses the same architecture.

According to the carmaker, the Kiger will be “powered by an all-new turbo engine,” which is likely the same 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder (99 hp and 160 Nm) that powers the Magnite. The Nissan model also gets a naturally-aspirated version of the engine, with transmission options being a five-speed manual and CVT.

Styling-wise, the end product will be 80% similar to the show car shown previously. The concept was the result of a collaboration between automaker’s design teams in France and India, and it certainly is quite striking to look at.

With hints of the K-ZE and Dacia Spring Electric, it features Renault’s signature face design, with slim LED DRLs/indicators linked by a light bar. A small grille carries “wing-like” slats within them, while the angular lower apron accommodates the main headlamps, along with what appears to be side vents and a lower intake.

Other highlights include a sculpted bonnet, decorative side gills, bold creases, strong shoulders, a two-tone paintjob, body cladding, 19-inch wheels, a ground clearance of 210 mm, C-shaped taillights, an embossed rear bumper and H-shaped exhaust. No interior photos were given at the time.

The Kiger will have no shortage of competition in its segment, including models like the the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Magnite.

