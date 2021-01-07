With 2020 done and dusted, automakers in the United States have now reported their sales performance for the year. While things started off well, the Covid-19 pandemic inevitably impacted deliveries around the middle of 2020, although things started to improve again later in the year.
So, what were the best-selling models in the US last year? To find out, Car and Driver tallied up the numbers and came up with a list of the top 25 models sold in the country, although you can pretty much guess what’s at the number one spot.
- 25. Toyota 4Runner – 129,052 units (down 2% compared to 2019)
- 24. Ford Transit – 131,556 units (down 15% compared to 2019)
- 23. Jeep Cherokee – 135,855 units (down 29% compared to 2019)
- 22. Nissan Altima – 137,988 units (down 34% compared to 2019)
- 21. Mazda CX-5 – 146,420 units (down 5.3% compared to 2019)
- 20. Subaru Outback – 153,294 units (down 15% compared to 2019)
- 19. Subaru Forester – 176,996 units (down 2% compared to 2019)
- 18. Ford Escape – 178,496 units (down 26% compared to 2019)
- 17. Honda Accord – 199,458 units (down 26% compared to 2019)
- 16. Jeep Wrangler – 201,311 units (down 12% compared to 2019)
- 15. Jeep Grand Cherokee – 209,786 units (down 14% compared to 2019)
- 14. Toyota Highlander – 212,276 units (down 11% compared to 2019)
- 13. Ford Explorer – 226,217 units (up 21% compared to 2019)
- 12. Nissan Rogue – 227,935 units (down 35% compared to 2019)
- 11. Toyota Corolla – 237,178 units (down 22% compared to 2019)
- 10. Toyota Tacoma – 238,806 units (down 4% compared to 2019)
- 9. GMC Sierra – 253,016 units (up 9% compared to 2019)
- 8. Honda Civic – 261,225 units (down 20% compared to 2019)
- 7. Chevrolet Equinox – 270,994 units (down 22% compared to 2019)
- 6. Toyota Camry – 294,348 units (down 13% compared to 2019)
- 5. Honda CR-V – 333,502 units (down 13% compared to 2019)
- 4. Toyota RAV4 – 430,387 units (down 4% compared to 2019)
- 3. Ram pick-up trucks – 563,676 units (down 11% compared to 2019)
- 2. Chevrolet Silverado – 586,675 units (up 3.2% compared to 2019)
- 1. Ford F-Series – 787,422 units (down 12% compared to 2019)
Did you guess right? Once again, Ford’s F-Series pick-up truck is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, but that’s not all, as it remains the most popular truck in the country for the 44th year. It’s clear that trucks are a popular choice among buyers there, and the same applies to SUVs and crossovers, which dominate the list.
Midsize sedans still have some appeal, with models like the Civic, Altima and Corolla continuing to shift in decent numbers. Both Honda and Toyota’s large sedans, the Accord and Camry, still have established fans, although the same can’t be said of Nissan and Mazda – the latter’s CX-5 is its only model on the list.