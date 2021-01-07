In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 January 2021 2:42 pm / 0 comments

With 2020 done and dusted, automakers in the United States have now reported their sales performance for the year. While things started off well, the Covid-19 pandemic inevitably impacted deliveries around the middle of 2020, although things started to improve again later in the year.

So, what were the best-selling models in the US last year? To find out, Car and Driver tallied up the numbers and came up with a list of the top 25 models sold in the country, although you can pretty much guess what’s at the number one spot.

Did you guess right? Once again, Ford’s F-Series pick-up truck is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, but that’s not all, as it remains the most popular truck in the country for the 44th year. It’s clear that trucks are a popular choice among buyers there, and the same applies to SUVs and crossovers, which dominate the list.

Midsize sedans still have some appeal, with models like the Civic, Altima and Corolla continuing to shift in decent numbers. Both Honda and Toyota’s large sedans, the Accord and Camry, still have established fans, although the same can’t be said of Nissan and Mazda – the latter’s CX-5 is its only model on the list.