7 January 2021

With 2020 done and dusted, automakers in the United States have now reported their sales performance for the year. While things started off well, the Covid-19 pandemic inevitably impacted deliveries around the middle of 2020, although things started to improve again later in the year.

So, what were the best-selling models in the US last year? To find out, Car and Driver tallied up the numbers and came up with a list of the top 25 models sold in the country, although you can pretty much guess what’s at the number one spot.

25. Toyota 4Runner – 129,052 units (down 2% compared to 2019)

24. Ford Transit – 131,556 units (down 15% compared to 2019)

23. Jeep Cherokee – 135,855 units (down 29% compared to 2019)

22. Nissan Altima – 137,988 units (down 34% compared to 2019)

21. Mazda CX-5 – 146,420 units (down 5.3% compared to 2019)

20. Subaru Outback – 153,294 units (down 15% compared to 2019)

19. Subaru Forester – 176,996 units (down 2% compared to 2019)

18. Ford Escape – 178,496 units (down 26% compared to 2019)

17. Honda Accord – 199,458 units (down 26% compared to 2019)

16. Jeep Wrangler – 201,311 units (down 12% compared to 2019)

15. Jeep Grand Cherokee – 209,786 units (down 14% compared to 2019)

14. Toyota Highlander – 212,276 units (down 11% compared to 2019)

13. Ford Explorer – 226,217 units (up 21% compared to 2019)

12. Nissan Rogue – 227,935 units (down 35% compared to 2019)

11. Toyota Corolla – 237,178 units (down 22% compared to 2019)

10. Toyota Tacoma – 238,806 units (down 4% compared to 2019)

9. GMC Sierra – 253,016 units (up 9% compared to 2019)

8. Honda Civic – 261,225 units (down 20% compared to 2019)

7. Chevrolet Equinox – 270,994 units (down 22% compared to 2019)

6. Toyota Camry – 294,348 units (down 13% compared to 2019)