In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 January 2021 7:02 pm / 0 comments

With the movement control order (MCO) set to be reimplemented for the states of Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan from tomorrow (January 13) until January 26, 2021, the government has provided more details about the protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that will be effective during the two-week period.

With regards to the number of passengers allowed in vehicles, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his speech today that only two people from the same household will be allowed to travel in a car when going out to shop for food, groceries or necessities, limited to a 10-km radius from their place of residence.

This hasn’t changed from what we were told on Monday, but there will be some leeway for specific situations. For parents who are sending their children to schools or private kindergartens, the passenger limit will be according to their vehicle type.

Meanwhile, households that are heading out to hospitals or clinics will be capped to three people in a vehicle, including the patient. In the event that the pharmacy, hospital or clinic is not within 10 km from your place of residence, you are allowed to proceed to the closest (this is the keyword) location beyond said radius that provides medical services or supplies.

On a separate note, all sporting activities are not permitted, with the exception of jogging or cycling, although this is only allowed in pairs with members from the same household and not in groups.