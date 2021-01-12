In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2021 1:33 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced that its Petaling Jaya outlet will be closed from today, January 12, till a date that will be announced later. The reason given is that the move is to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The government-appointed vehicle inspection company says that all online payments for appointments made will be automatically refunded. One should bring the appointment confirmation slip to alternative Puspakom outlets and payment has to be done there by cash via walk-in.

For those who have appointments at Puspakom PJ, you can head to alternative branches in Glenmarie and Padang Jawa for private vehicles, while for light commercial vehicles and e-hailing cars, head to Puspakom outlets in Cheras, Taman Bukit Maluri (Kepong) and Padang Jawa. Walk-ins are accepted, but you’re encouraged to make prior appointment.