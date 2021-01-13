In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2021 10:01 am / 4 comments

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has said that those who are stranded in their hometowns or away from home during the reimplemented movement control order (MCO) period will be allowed to make inter-state travel to return home this week, provided they have valid reasons.

As reported by The Edge, Abdul Hamid said the police understands that many people might have gone outstation to visit family members or for vacation prior to the return of the MCO, and they were unable to return home before the ban on interstate travel came into force.

“A directive has been issued to personnel on the ground to use their utmost discretion to allow those who are stranded to return to their homes,” said Abdul Hamid. “I have issued reminders and advice that the public be given (inter-state) passage, including those travelling in public vehicles, maybe until Friday,” he continued, adding that the matter has already been discussed with senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Following the “grace period,” any individual who plans to cross states or districts will need to obtain a permit from the police by first filling up a form that can be obtained from PDRM’s official website.

The police will have around 48,000 personnel on duty during the MCO period, which starts today (January 13) and will end on January 26, 2021. At the start of the returning MCO, over 300 roadblocks were reportedly set up across the country.

On Monday (January 11), prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would return for the states of Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

During the same two-week period, a conditional movement control order (CMCO) is in effect for Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while a recovery movement control order (RMCO) is in place for the states of Perlis and Sarawak.