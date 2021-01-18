In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 January 2021 9:56 am / 0 comments

Several automakers have announced their commitment to electrification, with some even planning to stop selling cars with internal combustion engines altogether, like Volvo. According to a report by WirtschaftsWoche, Audi is set to follow Volvo’s footsteps, although there isn’t a specific date in mind just yet.

Speaking to the publication, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said the German carmaker plans to phase out ICEs by 2035, adding that “protection of the environment and economic success go together well.” He expects to announce the target dates in the months ahead, including which of the company’s plants will make the switch to producing electric vehicles.

In August last year, the Volkswagen Group completed the full acquisition of Audi, tasking its subsidiary with software development. Audi is also working alongside Porsche to develop the group’s high-end EV platforms like the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is the successor to the J1 (or MSB platform) used for the Taycan.

Audi currently offers 17 plug-in hybrid models around the world and its e-tron SUV was the best-selling EV in Norway last year. Next up, we await the debut of the e-tron GT, which is said to be revealed later this year.