In his special address to the nation earlier today, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin outlined further relief measures announced by the government under the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) assistance package, which is worth RM15 billion.
On the auto and transport front, there was mention of a one-off financial assistance of RM500 to 118,000 drivers of taxis, school buses, tour buses, rental cars and ride-hailing vehicles as well as 14,000 tourist guides, with an allocation of RM66 million set aside for this.
This is an addition to a similar package announced last year under the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) assistance programme, in which it was reported that 68,336 ride-hailing drivers received the one-off RM500 assistance, while 37,127 taxi and bus drivers received RM600.
Another measure to aid taxi drivers was also announced. At present, the government provides an exemption from excise duty and sales tax for the purpose of the transfer, disposal and for the private use of taxis, provided the vehicle is owned for seven years. To further ease the burden on taxi drivers, the government is reducing the duration of necessary ownership to five years, effective from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
Elsewhere, a bus and taxi hire-purchase rehabilitation scheme is being introduced, in which a 50% guarantee on financing from hire purchase and leasing companies will be provided for taxis as well as selected buses such as sightseeing buses. Through this, bus and taxi operators can restructure their financing and enjoy a 12-month moratorium and lower monthly repayments. The government says a guarantee of RM1 billion will be provided for this purpose.
Minyak murah, teksi murah,
Subsidi gomen rm500 ada,
Bole tukar basikal lama kita,
Apa lagi nak dikata..syukur jela
Syukuring just gets better and better and better. Thanks so much!
That’s about 60million give away… To think about it how much can rm500 last for most of the ppl? Almost not very long if it’s spent on items or loans. How about giving it in terms food vouchers… That will take care of the most basic needs as far as rm 500 can do nowadays.
The deepening covid crisis is all due to incompetence.
Before Sept 26,2020 …even a stranded british couple was praising Malaysia for very low cases compaired to England.
MOH didnt quarantine those 500 infected Sabahan returnees…hence ,there was a big covid wave of infection.
Why he personally didnt bother to issue the quarantine order ..DG should answer this himself.
He said ‘kami akan memantau”.,but the virus dont give a damn you akan memantau.Hence from that date,all hell broke loose.
Today..the virus thrives on kelompok/clusters.
We wouldnt need to dish out so many sweeteners if the sept 26 quarantine is implemented.
Just sheer incompetence that leeds to the current situation.Now ,lately the former Lord president was affected by covid.How many innocent lives are at the mercy of such incompetence? Remember,Covid 19 is more lethal than H1N1.
Food vouchers can’t do much. It is not food they are having trouble to get by but paying expenses like phone bill, petrol, school fees, utilities, etc. This is not like Komunis country where basic needs like food are lacking and help is only from food vouchers. Giving them cash aid allows them freedom to manage their priorities. That is democracy.