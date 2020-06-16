In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 June 2020 3:43 pm / 1 comment

In March, the government announced a massive RM230 billion Prihation Rakyat economic stimulus package, in which RM25 billion was to be channelled to ease the burden faced by individuals and businesses as a result of the economy being impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the initiatives under the stimulus package was a RM60 million allocation to assist 120,000 ride-hailing drivers in the country, with each receiving a one-off payment of RM500. In mid-April, it was reported that 90,000 full-time ride-hailing drivers across the country were set to receive their payment, the cash being disbursed to them from April 20.

Now, the transport ministry has revealed that as of June 11, 68,103 – or 99.8% – of the 68,227 ride-hailing drivers in Peninsular Malaysia who qualify for the one-off RM500 financial assistance have received their payments.

The payment was made directly by ride-hailing companies to the drivers after their particulars were screened by the land public transport agency (APAD), transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said via a statement.

He added that for drivers who have yet to receive their payment due to technical problems, APAD is actively getting the related information from ride-hailing companies to ensure payment is completed as soon as possible.

The RM500 financial assistance is given to ride-hailing drivers who have fulfilled the criteria, which includes possessing a valid PSV licence, being a citizen, and earning an income above RM1,200 every month, based on their income earned in either November 2019, December 2019 or January 2020.