In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 27 January 2021 4:25 pm / 1 comment

Two units of the exclusive Lamborghini Sián have landed in the UK, an occasion that blessed the motoring world with the world’s first twin-Sián photoshoot. Only 63 units of the hybrid supercar will be made, and just three will find their way to the UK market.

Each and every Lamborghini Sián is made to order (via Lamborghini Ad Personam), and the two you see here cannot be any more different. The lighter model is finished in Grigio Nimbus with exposed carbon weave roof, complete with Rosso Mars accents. The cabin gets a Nero Ade theme with Rosso Alala contrasts.

The darker Sián features a Nero Helene bodywork, which gets an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet with the number 63 (denoting its limited production), CF headlight surrounds, fenders and engine cover. This is complimented with Oro Electrum accents that can be seen within the alloy wheels (shod with bespoke Pirelli tyres). Inside, the Nero Ade leather interior gets Oro Electrum contrast stitching and highlights.

Powering the Sián is the automaker’s famed 6.5 litre V12 engine that has been augmented with a 48-volt electric motor. This system delivers a total of 819 hp, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. The top speed is said to be in excess of 350 km/h.

Unlike a typical hybrid, the Sián’s electric motor is juiced by a supercapacitor, which Lamborghini says is able to store 10 times the power while weighing three times less – the hybrid system weighs a grand total of 34 kg. The supercapacitor is located in the bulkhead between the cockpit and engine for optimal weight distribution.

The stored energy allows instant power boost on demand, enabling the driver accelerate with increased torque at speeds of up to 130 km/h. After that, the electric motor automatically disconnects, improving elasticity and making it over 10% faster than a car without this system. This is also the reason for the Sián’s rocketing century sprint time. Pure electric mode is available, but only briefly for low speed driving or parking.

It’s safe to say that all 63 units of the Sián have been snapped up. But if you really want to add one to the collection, consider the Lego Technic version. Now’s probably a good reason to get one to pass time.