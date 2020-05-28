In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Jonathan Lee / 28 May 2020 9:07 pm / 0 comments

Last year, Lamborghini revealed its latest 12-cylinder model, the Sián FKP 37 – a limited-run supercar and its first petrol-electric hybrid product. It’s a stunning thing to behold, and Danish toymaker Lego has now used its iconic bricks to replicate the low-slung look with its latest Technic model.

The Technic moniker means that this 1:8-scale car has a number of working technical features, and Lego says this is the most complex model set it has ever produced – more complex even than 2018’s Bugatti Chiron replica. Weighing in at a hefty 3,696 pieces, it contains many of the real Sián’s standout features.

The car is finished in a striking lime green, and Lego has taken great pains to translate the Lambo’s myriad lines and curves into brick form. It has the same wedge-shaped low-slung profile, triangular headlight and air intake arrangement (with distinctive three-pronged daytime running lights), crisp body side surfaces, triple hexagonal tail lights and even a working movable rear spoiler, operable using a switch inside.

Lego senior designer Aurelien Rouffiange told us that the development of Sián model necessitated the creation of four unique pieces – the triangular bonnet panels, front fenders, side skirts and complex gold wheels – in order to get the design down pat.

The model also features the most iconic feature of Lamborghini’s most extreme models – twin scissor doors that can be opened using buttons tucked away behind the roof. Inside, there is a functioning steering wheel, a movable gearlever and even paddle shifters, just like the real thing.

The reason why it has a gearlever and paddles is because, like the Chiron model, the Lego Sián has a working eight-speed sequential gearbox, including a reverse gear – and unlike the Chiron, this one has a window underneath to expose its full workings. This gearbox is linked to a V12 with actual moving pistons, hidden below a removable cover.

Lego also managed to squeeze in all-wheel drive system and pushrod suspension, along with an overnight bag under the bonnet. This is also where the owner will be able to find a unique serial number, which can be used to access special content on the official Lego website.

Because this is such a complex build, the Lego Sián won’t come cheap, even though it will cost a fraction of the real deal. It will go on sale at Lego Certified Stores and Legoland Malaysia on June 1 at a retail price of RM1,599.90, before reaching many retailers globally from August 1.

To sweeten the deal, all purchases in Malaysia will come with a mini Lego Lamborghini model, while stocks last. Buyers will also receive exclusive Lamborghini merchandise from June 1 to 21.

To recap, the real Sián features a 785 PS V12, augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that draws kinetic energy under deceleration and stores it in a supercapacitor, rather than the usual batteries. The electric motor produces 34 PS, bringing total power up to a massive 819 PS – enough for the big Lambo to see off 100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of over 350 km/h. Production is limited to just 63 units.