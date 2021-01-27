In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 January 2021 1:12 pm / 0 comments

Turnkey contractor of the MRT Putrajaya Line, MMC-Gamuda, has announced the continuation of full lane closures and activation of contra flow by stages at the KL-Seremban Highway. The stretch in question is KM 307 to 309 near South City Plaza.

According to MMC-Gamuda, the lane closures are to facilitate pedestrian overhead bridge launching works and any other related works. The Serdang Raya South MRT station is across the highway from South City Plaza. The work will be done everyday till February 3, from 10pm to 5am daily.

During the full lane closure for KL-bound traffic, motorists will be diverted to a contra flow lane in the Seremban-bound side. When works move to the other side, Seremban-bound traffic will be diverted to the contra flow lane on the KL-bound side. See the maps above.

Motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and the direction of the flagmen during the activation of these road closures. However, with the movement control order (MCO) in place, late night traffic should be light enough for this to not cause much congestion.

The MRT Putrajaya Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line, is set to start operating partially by mid 2021, with the full line open to the public by 2022.