1 February 2021

Nissan has once again released a teaser of the next-generation Pathfinder ahead of its February 4 reveal. The three-row midsize SUV will share its debut with the new Frontier and continue to sit above the X-Trail (sold in the United States as the Rogue) in the company’s US crossover market.

The video above shows rather more of the Pathfinder’s design than we’ve seen previously, though that’s hardly saying much, given that Nissan only provided a rough silhouette then. There appears to be a full-width taillight design sitting above the centred Pathfinder badging, along with slim eyebrow-style LED daytime running lights. That’s about it.

Nissan is still keeping its cards close to its chest, but the engine note is recognisably a V6, hinting that the Pathfinder will retain the outgoing model’s 3.5 litre naturally-aspirated unit. This mill currently makes 270 hp and 340 Nm of torque, paired to a CVT with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Also set to be revealed on February 4 is the new Frontier, which will continue to be based on the old D40 Navara rather than the current D23 model sold globally. Like the facelifted Navara, it will also derive plenty of design cues from the larger Titan, such as the an inverted U-shaped grille and C-shaped DRLs.