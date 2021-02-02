In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 2 February 2021 8:11 pm / 0 comments

The Japan launch of the 2021 Toyota Camry facelift brings refreshed styling to go with its updated equipment list, and for those who want to go a step further in personalisation, there is now a selection of accessories from the Modellista and GR Parts ranges for the updated D-segment sedan.

The changes on offer here are predominantly aesthetic, with two styles on offer from the Modellista range – Smart Shine and Bright Elegance – and a sportier variation on the theme courtesy of the GR Parts catalogue.

The Modellista Smart Shine kit follows tradition in bringing more prominent chrome work to the exterior, with chrome garnish on the front grille joining the brightwork on the corners of the front bumper. The theme is matched at the rear end of the car, where the bootlid spoiler and tail lamp chrome garnish feature. The Camry is also dressed up in profile, with chrome door garnish bookended by a 17-inch aluminium wheel design.

Modellista Bright Elegance kit

The Bright Elegance version of the Modellista accessories package brings a more assertive look, where the Camry’s front end with the chrome grille treatment is joined by a front bumper extension that features chrome sections in the corners. The rear bumper gets an extension to match, as do the sides where skirts with chrome trim narrow the gap between the car and the road.

Here, wheels are a set of 19 x 8.0-inch Weds Leonis LV shod in Yokohama Advan Sport V105 tyres measuring 235/40. In addition to this design and the 17-inch wheel design shown on the Smart Shine version, there is also a 16 x 6.5-inch Weds Guild MA alloy wheel available from the Modellista catalogue. Special accessory locking wheel nuts are available from the selection, too.

Those looking for a sportier bent to the 2021 Camry can look to the GR Parts catalogue. Like the Modellista kit, the GR selection adds visual flair to the exterior of the Camry, in this case with a sportier slant. The honeycomb front grille is framed by gunmetal-finish garnish, and the front bumper gets a body-coloured extension. Here, the roof is painted gloss black, as are the window trim.

The bootlid spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper extension are also finished in the car’s exterior colour, the latter two with black inserts, and the rear bumper is also available with dual- or quad-tailpipe exhaust finishers (just the left pair is functional, says Toyota), and in two diffuser styles. Rolling stock is a set of 19 x 7.5-inch alloy wheels multi-spoke wheels, shod in 235/40 Goodyear EfficientGrip tyres.

The GR differs from the Modellista range by offering a functional accessory in the form of a Yamaha performance damper, which like on other Toyota models so equipped, eliminates vibration and noise for a more comfortable drive, says Toyota.

Meanwhile, the GR The Black Edition adds more visual aggression to the GR range of accessories with black paint finish for the bootlid spoiler, rear bumper extensions and diffuser insert, side skirts and front bumper extension.

The 2021 Toyota Camry facelift has gone on sale in Japan, from 3,485,000 yen (RM134,400) to 672,000 yen (RM180,100). This is the hybrid that packs a 178 PS/221 Nm 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine, paired with a 120 PS/202 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 211 PS. Active safety kit now features Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, which adds nighttime pedestrian, daytime cyclist and cross-junction pedestrian detection for the autonomous emergency braking system.

Modellista Smart Shine accessories

Modellista Bright Elegance accessories

GR Parts accessories

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Camry facelift