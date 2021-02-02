In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 2 February 2021 3:22 pm / 0 comments

The Gelandewagen will continue to have the even more off-road capable 4×4² variant for this latest generation, as revealed by images from our spy photographers. The previous-generation off-roader’s claim to fame was courtesy of its elevated chassis with portal axles, the G 500 4×4² variant in particular rated for 450 mm of ground clearance and 1,000 mm fording depth.

This W464-generation off-roader is expected to pack a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine, which produced 422 hp and 610 Nm of torque in the outgoing G 500 4×4² model. The more potent version of this engine produces 577 hp and 850 Nm of torque in the AMG G 63, where it is mated with a nine-speed Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive.

Like its predecessor, the 4×4² version of the G-Class gets the widened track widths to go with the elevated ride height, and the wheel arches have been extended to suit. While the development vehicle here is shod in winter-specific wheels and tyres, the regular road-going setup should be similar to the 22-inch diameter items as specified for the outgoing model.

The front edge of the roof ahead of the roof rack seen on the development vehicles here have also been clad in camouflage foil, suggesting work in progress in this area. The outgoing model featured roof-mounted lights, which were compact units as opposed to full-width items more commonly seen in the aftermarket. The rear end carries what appears to be a full-size spare wheel, alongside a ladder for accessing the roof rack.

The forthcoming W464-based Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4×4² is likely to make its debut near the end of this year, according to our sources.