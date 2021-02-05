In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 5 February 2021 5:21 pm / 3 comments

It’s Friday, and so, time for the usual announcement of the weekly fuel update. Not so pleasant news for motorists, as the price of all fuels are going up across the board in the coming pre-CNY week.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the February 6 to 12 week, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be increased by three sen to RM1.93 per litre (RM1.90 last week). Accordingly, Euro 4M RON 97 also gets a three sen hike, and so its price goes up from RM2.20 to RM2.23 per litre in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Euro 2M diesel users are set to pay four sen more for the fuel, with its price increasing from RM2.07 per litre to RM2.11 per litre. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre than Euro 2M, also sees a four sen increase to RM2.21 from the RM2.17 per litre it is at this week.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, February 12, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is sixth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 109th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.