The day has finally arrived. Perodua will be officially taking the covers off the Ativa D55L SUV for the first time, and it’s happening tonight at 8 pm. Want to know how to tune in?
Well, there are several places for you to watch the stream. You can either click here to watch the livestream on Perodua’s website, or watch the whole thing on the Perodua or paultan.org Facebook pages. And once you’re done with the livestream, be sure to come back here for the full details of the SUV.
Is it really called the Ativa? Are they priced between RM62,500 and RM73,400? All will be answered, soon. You can expect the usual editorial coverage, plus a massive gallery detailing the car and a number of videos for your viewing pleasure. So, see you later!
Our coverage of the 2021 Perodua Ativa D55L SUV
- OFFICIAL: 2021 Perodua D55L SUV open for booking
- Perodua D55L SUV vs Proton X50 and Perodua Aruz
- FIRST LOOK: 2021 Perodua D55L SUV
- 2021 Perodua Ativa SUV leaflet and price list leaked – name confirmed
- VIDEO: Perodua Ativa D55L SUV versus Proton X50
- Perodua Ativa D55L – cheaper in Malaysia compared to the Daihatsu Rocky
- Perodua Ativa SUV: 1KR-VET 1.0L three-cylinder turbo deep dive
- Perodua Ativa D55L SUV – DNGA platform explained
- Perodua Ativa – how its D-CVT is different to other CVTs
- Perodua Ativa D55L SUV – virtual launch on March 3!
- DRIVEN: Perodua Ativa D55L SUV, first impressions
- Perodua Ativa D55L SUV – teaser shows more details
- SPYSHOTS: Perodua Ativa spotted undisguised ahead of March 3 debut – different from the Daihatsu Rocky
- Daihatsu DN Trec, the original Perodua Ativa concept