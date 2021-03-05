In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 March 2021 1:07 pm / 0 comments

If you’re into pick-up trucks, what’s hotter than a Ford Ranger Raptor? Perhaps one painted in True Red. Earlier this week, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) announced such a truck, the Ford Ranger Raptor X Special Edition, and here’s a full gallery of the red hot truck.

Aside from the eye-catching paintjob, the Malaysian exclusive SE gets Raptor X lightning bolt decals on the rear sides. Like the regular Ranger Raptor, the decals cover the swelled rear arches and extend into the rear passenger door. There are matching graphics on the bed’s tailgate, including an ‘X’ over the black Raptor badge.

Inside, Raptor X logos are found on the carpet mats, but that red centre line on the steering wheel wasn’t meant to match the SE’s exterior – it’s also found on the regular Raptor. Likewise, all interior contrast stitching are in blue – like the standard truck – and not red.

In terms of kit, the Raptor X comes with a 360-degree camera that provides real-time, full coverage of the area surrounding the vehicle. This parking aid would be useful in such a bulky vehicle.

There’s also a dual-channel Kenwood digital video recorder (DVR). The dashcam comes with a built-in polarised filter and offers a range of functions, including quad high-definition (HD) recording, wide-angle viewing and night view recording. Via a mobile app, the DVR can be connected to a mobile phone for viewing of footage.

As expected, there are no mechanical changes to the 2.0 litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine – which continues to offer 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque – mated to a 10-speed Getrag automatic gearbox with steering paddle shifters.

The Raptor X SE is based on the 2020 update for the high-performance Ranger, which arrived here in April last year. The model year update introduced new features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist, LED headlights with new square projectors, front parking sensors, a front passenger seat belt reminder as well as a USB port near the rear-view mirror.

The Ford Ranger Raptor X is priced at RM216,888 on-the-road without insurance, and it comes with a five-year/160,000-km factory warranty, which was introduced for the whole Ranger line-up in February. This makes the SE RM6,000 costlier than the standard Raptor, which had its price increased to RM210,888 for 2021. Not a big sum when you’re buying a RM200k truck, and with that red body, you’re sure to stand out.

