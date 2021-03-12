In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 March 2021 1:10 pm / 0 comments

After the demise of Indian Motorcycle’s Malaysian distributor agreement with the Naza group, little was heard of the brand locally. However, rumours in the market say that Indian Motorcycles will be back in Malaysia, under a new distributor with plans to open a flagship store by May.

An official announcement is expected from Polaris, brand owner for Indian Motorcycles, in April. Information received from a source close to the matter indicates a showroom will be located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, possibly by May, pending approval from DBKL.

First shipments of Indian Motorcycles into Malaysia under the new distributor will commence in June and the new Indian FTR will be brought in, a total of six units, four of the FTR Race and two units in Black. AS for those who might be curious about the Indian FTR Carbon, manufacturing considerations by Indian in terms of quantity might mean the model will only enter Malaysia in the latter part of the year.

The new distributor will be providing sales, after sales service, accessory and spare parts sales and support for Indian Motorcycles. Plans are being discussed to extend the reach of the Indian brand across Malaysia with existing motorcycle dealers through smart partnerships.