In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 March 2021 6:50 pm / 0 comments

Along with the upgraded maximum compound amount of RM10,000 for standard operating procedure (SOP) breaches (from the previous RM1,000), the police force will also tighten inspection to weed out those attempting interstate travel starting from today. We’re now under the conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO), but unlike last year, interstate travel is still banned.

Inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said yesterday that up to 36,000 officers stationed at roadblocks have been instructed to focus on SOP breaches, especially interstate travel.

“From tomorrow (today), I have given stern instructions to all officers on the field, especially at interstate roadblocks, to focus on those who cross state borders without permission. This is to ensure only those who have permission are allowed to travel interstate,” he told BH.

The IGP stressed that while daily Covid-19 figures have been on the downtrend, the public must not take the dangers of the pandemic lightly. “The reduction of Covid-19 cases is proof of the hard work of the frontliners with the cooperation of the public. However, this positive development can turn negative in a blink of an eye if there’s a ‘don’t care’ attitude,” he said.

The top cop added that 36,000 personnel have been supplied to enforce SOPs, roadblocks and Ops Benteng, which guards the country’s external borders. 260 roadblocks have been set up nationwide, especially at the entry and exit points at every state. This is described by Abdul Hamid as “enough” to limit movement.

Read more on the RM10,000 maximum compound for SOP breaches here.