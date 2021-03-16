In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 16 March 2021 6:44 pm / 3 comments

The government has announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which is currently in effect for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak will be extended to March 31, except for Sarawak, where the CMCO will be in effect from March 16 to 29.

In his daily briefing today, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Kedah, Perak and Negeri Sembilan will switch to a recovery movement control order (RMCO) on March 19, although two specific locations in Kedah will remain under a CMCO as there were still active clusters present in these areas.

Meanwhile, Perlis, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan continue to remain under a RMCO. The defence minister added that all inter-state travel is still prohibited across the country except for tourism travel between RMCO localities, and these have to be specifically made through registered travel agencies under the tourism, arts and culture ministry (MOTAC).