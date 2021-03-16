In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 16 March 2021 3:01 pm / 4 comments

Having already been launched in Malaysia late last year, the new G82 BMW M4 Competition is now making its way to the rest of Southeast Asia, with the high-performance coupé soon to be introduced in Thailand. Those of you who think we have the “highest car prices in the world” are gonna be in for a shock when you see the pricing of the car in Land of Smiles, which has just been reported by Headlight Magazine.

But how much is it exactly? Try 9,999,000 baht, which, when converted to ringgit, is a heady RM1,340,000 – that’s nearly double what the M4 costs here in Malaysia, where it retails at RM684,800. Incredibly, it’s much more expensive than even the RM976,230 M5, which is significantly larger, has four doors and has a far more powerful V8 engine.

Mind you, even at the highly-inflated price, the M4 still isn’t short on power. Its S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight six makes 510 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm, routed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. So equipped, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Admittedly, the equipment count of the Thai-market M4 is slightly higher than it is in Malaysia, coming as standard with Laserlight headlights, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Qi wireless charging, a head-up display and the Driving Assistant package (including autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist). None of these are offered on the Malaysian M4 in standard specification.

These items are available as part of the RM76,000 Innovation Package, which also throws in a sunroof in place of the standard carbon fibre panel. The Thai model has a couple of additional bits – the Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera (a RM10,260 option in Malaysia), as well as the M carbon bucket seats (costing an eye-watering RM37,130). Even accounting for all these, our car is still way less expensive.

Malaysia also benefits from having the option of the four-door M3 Competition, which is even cheaper than the M4, priced starting from RM664,800.

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 Competition