16 March 2021

Previously seen undergoing road trials in October, the Volkswagen ID.5 – the sleeker-roofed version of the ID.4 electric SUV – has been sighted running cold-weather testing this time around. As we’ve reported previously, the ID.5 will wear its more coupe-like roofline on running gear that should be very similar, if not identical to that of the ID.4.

As expected with the roofline of the ID.5, rear passenger space and luggage capacity will likely be reduced from the ID.4, which can hold 543 litres in its luggage compartment with the rear seats in place. Meanwhile, the front half of the ID.5 cabin is expected to be nearly a copy of that in the ID.4, and thus likely to carry over much of its dashboard architecture.

Powertrain for the ID.5 has been tipped to draw from the full range of ID.4 variants, namely to start with the single, rear-axle motor setup producing 204 hp and 310 Nm of torque and paired with a choice of battery packs up to 77 kWh in capacity. In the ID.4, this yields a range of 520 km, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

Volkswagen had announced at the beginning of this year that it will be launching the ID.5, along with a high-performance version of the ID.4 dubbed the ID.4 GTX this year; the latter will likely feature a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive, where an additional 102 PS/140 Nm motor on the front axle complements the rear axle motor for a total system output of 306 PS.

The ID.5 is expected to make its debut in the second half of this year, and it will be manufactured in Zwickau, Germany where the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV are being built.