In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2021 10:18 am / 12 comments

Toyota has revealed the Aygo X Prologue concept, which serves as a preview for a new, small crossover to replace its successful Aygo. The show car exemplifies the company’s commitment to Europe’s important A-segment (small city cars), and the production version will feature the TNGA-B (GA-B) platform as well as a frugal petrol engine to ensure it remains affordable to the masses.

Styling-wise, the concept represents a huge departure over the current Aygo, with flared arches and a wedged roofline being notable highlights of the athletic bodywork. The previous X-shaped face has also been replaced with simpler design comprising of a dual-layer bonnet and C-shaped headlamps, the latter linked by a continuous LED strip.

Meanwhile, the lower apron accommodates a large lower intake that is joined by hexagona-shaped LED fog lamps and side air vents in the corners of the bumper. Cues that may not survive the transition into production include the stylised side mirrors (with built-in action cameras) and retractable door handles. Ditto the tyres, which are branded “Aygo X” and wrapped around some reasonably-sized wheels.

An increased ride height is just one of the crossover elements visible from the side, with others being a front skid plate, a roof rack and black wheel arch cladding. From this angle, the profile is also noticeably more dynamic compared to the current Aygo, particularly with a more rakish rear windscreen, an angled window line and a two-tone paintjob.

According to Toyota, colours were an important aspect of the Aygo X Prologue, and with the goal of spicing up the A-segment, it looked to certain ingredients (chilli, ginger, wasabi and black pepper) that had the same effect. Chilli turned out be the “spiciest of all,” hence the colour you see here – Sparkling Chilli Red – which is contrasted by black for a bi-tone look.

The rear stands out just as much as the front, although Toyota did incorporate a visual link to the current Aygo. This is seen with the vertical taillights, which have a similar kinked lighting signature, but are joined by a light bar similar to the headlamps.

Those taillights and the Toyota logo are set upon a large piece of glass that is the tailgate, with the rear bumper “cradling” it. Triangular-shaped sections for the reflector/rear fog lamps bookend the number plate holder, while the skid plate further down houses a bicycle-holder mount. There are no interior shots for now.

The design of the concept was handled by Toyota’s European Design studio ED2 with the goal of proving that A-segment cars, which have traditionally viewed as “entry-level” can still have a standout design. “With the Aygo X prologue, I believe we’ve demonstrated that a small car can still be big and bold in personality,” said Ken Billes, assistant chief designer at ED2.

“Fun and playfulness has always been at the heart of Aygo. Now, we’ve added to its DNA an additional pinch of hot spice,” added Lance Scott, design director at ED2. A premiere date for the new Aygo hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to debut towards the end of the year or in early-2022.