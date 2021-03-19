In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 March 2021 11:07 am / 0 comments

As aggressive as the BMW Group has become with its electrification plans, it looks like there’s still love for the internal combustion engine. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse took to Twitter and said the company has no plans to stop developing the ICE “because demand will remain robust for many years to come.”

This follows reports where Audi CEO Markus Duesmann said the ever-tightening European emissions regulations are making the development of new petrol and diesel engines too expensive to be worthwhile. Duesmann told Automobilwoche: “We will no longer develop new internal combustion engines, but, instead, will adapt our existing internal combustion engines to new emission guidelines.”

On a less related note, Mercedes-Benz previously said it will completely drop the internal combustion engine in 2039. But based on a recent InsideEVs report, Daimler AG board member and Mercedes-Benz CEO, Markus Schafer believes that once Euro 7 emissions is introduced, it could be almost impossible to sell ICE vehicles in Europe. Mercedes needs to be ready for this before 2039.

Schafer expects the number of ICE vehicles in the Mercedes line-up to drop by 40% by 2025, and 70% by 2030. Volvo has also vowed to go full electric by 2030, from which point it will sell only EVs and phase out any car in its global portfolio with an internal combustion engine, including hybrids.