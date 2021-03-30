In Cars, GMC, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2021 2:36 pm / 1 comment

The return of the Hummer nameplate has already begun, with the General Motors Truck Company (GMC) releasing an all-electric pick-up last October. Now, the company is gearing up to release a more family-friendly model in the form of the GMC Hummer EV SUV, which will make its full debut on April 3, 2021.

Imaginative name aside, the SUV version will likely share the same dedicated electric platform with the pick-up truck, including various dual-motor powertrain configurations. The American carmaker isn’t keen on providing details just yet, but expect similar outputs as well as range.

Of course, the most obvious difference is seen from the outside, with the SUV sporting an extended roof over what used to be the pick-up’s cargo bed. A teaser video gives us a decent look at the vehicle’s profile that showcases a shark fin antenna, a tiny spoiler and a full-size spare tyre attached to the back. Expect some minor tweaks to the front fascia to give the SUV its own distinctive look.

The additional bodywork should also see some changes inside the cabin, with the possibility of a third row of seats being made available. An increase in seating capacity, along with an interior that is more focused on being luxurious rather than utilitarian, should give the Hummer EV SUV its own appeal over the pick-up.

Features from the pick-up truck that could be carried over include four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and Super Cruise. However, it remains to be seen if the SUV will have the same off-roading or towing capabilities of its short-roofed sibling. The obvious rival here would be the Rivian R1S, which also has a pick-up variant known as the R1T.