In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 31 March 2021 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Time again for the usual fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products for the week of April 1 to 7, and as it has been for a while now, only RON 97 petrol sees a price revision.

There’s another increase this week, the fuel going up two sen to RM2.52 per litre (RM2.50 last week). There is no change to the pump price of RON 95 petrol. The fuel remains capped at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, which is the highest rate users will pay for the grade.

Similarly, the price for Euro 2M diesel remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more, continues at RM2.25 per litre. As is the case with RON 95 petrol, the diesel price cap ensures that fuel buyers in the country will pay no more than this rate, despite market prices continuing to climb.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 7, when the next set of fuel price adjustments will be announced. This is the 14th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 117th in total since the format was introduced in January 2019.