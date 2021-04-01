In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Matthew H Tong / 1 April 2021 5:52 pm / 0 comments

Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has just announced the new Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions. Two models are available, and they are based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic variants.

Unique to the Ultimate edition is the new satin-finished Orchard Green paintwork that is contrasted with Narvik Black roof, some copper exterior detailing, metal Range Rover badge, gloss black knurled infills, and copper-plated and black enamel SV roundel on the B-pillar. The SVAutobiography Dynamic model sits on 22-inch alloy wheels with a five split-spoke design, and finished in gloss dark grey.

Inside, the Ultimate edition models get SV roundels embroidered on all four headrests, exclusive illuminated treadplates, and a ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate edition’ commissioning plaque on the centre console, complete with copper-finished SV roundel.

To refresh your memory, the LWB model features Executive Class Comfort-Plus reclining rear seats with heating and ventilation functions. There’s over 1.2 metres of legroom, and comes with luxury amenities such as a hot stone massage function, calf and footrests, a full-length centre console with integrated Zenith timepiece, refrigerated compartment and deployable tables.

SVO recommends those who are interested to buy the LWB model to get the Vintage Tan leather interior trim and Copper Weave Carbon Fibre finishers. There’s also the option of a special leather upholstery from Italian artisans at Poltrona Frau for a “truly cosseting experience.” Two powertrains are available for the LWB SVAutobiography – the P440e plug-in hybrid or the top 5.0 litre supercharged V8 with 565 PS of power.

Next up is the SVAutobiography Dynamic, which is available with the standard wheelbase only. This is exclusively powered by the V8, but gets its ride height reduced by 8 mm for a more engaging drive. It gets revised suspension geometry and steering calibration for better responsiveness, and SVO recommends the following trim: Ebony/Vintage Tan trim with diamond-quilted semi-aniline leather seats, Ebony headlining and Steel Weave Carbon Fibre finishers.

Prices start from £147,441 (RM842k) for the SVAutobiography Dynamic, and £183,706 (RM1.05 million) for the SVAutobiography LWB model. Interested? Well, you can start placing your orders, now.