In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Jonathan Lee / 13 March 2020 3:07 pm / 0 comments

As a world heavyweight champion, boxer Anthony Joshua is used to getting everything his own way. So much so that when it comes to his personal chariot, even a standard (and already well-appointed) Range Rover isn’t good enough – so Land Rover commissioned a bespoke version of the top-of-the-line SVAutobiography model just for the fellow Briton.

The SUV differs from Joshua’s previous customised SVAutobiography Dynamic in that it’s based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover, and it’s distinguished by a few subtle details. Painted in Bespoke Black, it gets a Graphite Atlas grille, 22-inch two-tone split-spoke alloy wheels and red brake callipers, along with a Union Jack badge on the front doors with the number 258 – referencing Joshua’s management company.

Those fortunate enough to open the doors will find a circular plaque on the B-pillar, inscribed with the Joshua family crest and his heavyweight titles from the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO). Inside, the car is upholstered in Ebony Windsor Leather with Pimento quilted seat centres and contrast stitching.

Other touches include headrests embroidered with Joshua’s signature, an “AJBXNG” plaque on the centre console, personalised illuminated side sill plates, aluminium dashboard decor branded with Joshua’s name and a unique boxing glove motif etched into the interior door handles.

Specified options include the range-topping Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, 10-inch rear displays, 24-way power-adjustable front seats and Executive Class Comfort-Plus rear seats with heated calf rests and a hot stone massage function.

The SVAutobiography is powered by a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 making 565 PS and 700 Nm of torque; with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The Range Rover was presented to Joshua at the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, north London where he began his career, and it will ferry him to his next fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.