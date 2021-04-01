In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 1 April 2021 7:46 pm / 0 comments

It’s been four long years since the Porsche restomodding experts at Singer revealed the stunning results of its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), produced in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. The company has finally completed the first customer car, and it looks to be worth the considerable wait.

The comprehensively overhauled 911 – which started life as a 1989 964 – is finished in the gorgeous Oak Green Metallic, a historic Porsche colour. The car is one of only 75 that will be built at Singer’s new United Kingdom headquarters in Bicester Heritage as well as at the UK facility of engineering firm Multimatic.

Behind the wheel of the car last week at Bicester was Singer founder and chairman Rob Dickinson, who was apparently very impressed with the undoubtedly exhilarating performance. “What a fantastic [apparently not the exact word he used] experience! The towering team of talented heroes we managed to assemble for the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study has produced an astonishing result – the car is simple extraordinary.

“I am so happy for our commissioning clients – we will be repaying their immense patience and trust with a truly remarkable machine,” Dickinson said.

Remarkable it certainly is, the DLS representing a significant step beyond even Singer’s usual high-quality builds. It all starts with the engine – a 4.0 litre air-cooled, naturally-aspirated flat-six, co-developed with Williams with the input of legendary Porsche engineer Hans Metzger.

The mill has been breathed on with dual oil circuits, new cylinders and pistons with titanium connecting rods, aluminium throttle bodies with carbon fibre trumpets, new upper and lower injectors, a carbon fibre air box, an Inconel and titanium exhaust and an enlarged cooling fan. So equipped, the engine produces a heady 500 hp, made at a stratospheric 9,000 rpm.

A Hewland six-speed manual gearbox, fitted with magnesium casings, lightweight hollow shafts and motorsport-style tripod joints, sends power to the rear wheels. The Williams-tuned chassis features lightweight front double wishbones and an aluminium trailing arm rear setup, plus bespoke remotely-adjustable dampers. The carbon ceramic brakes are made by Brembo and come with monobloc callipers, while the ABS, traction control and stability control systems are supplied by Bosch with bespoke calibration.

The mechanicals are wrapped in a stunning carbon fibre body that is much more aggressive compared to the “regular” Singer cars. The wider fenders house massive 18-inch BBS forged magnesium centre-lock wheels that mimic the classic Fuchs look, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The enhanced aerodynamics is the result of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis, with another Porsche icon Norbert Singer – lending his experience from years of developing Le Mans racers – roped in. Front axle lift has been eliminated through a redesigned front oil cooler intake, venting and front splitter, while the intricate roof channel and spoiler direct airflow onto the ducktail rear spoiler to produce downforce.